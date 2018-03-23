Man arrested on Buckingham palace Mall with an Axe by armed officers

Police officers were on patrol on The Mall at approximately 6.30pm on Tuesday 13 April when they spotted a man carrying an axe.

Armed officers were on duty nearby. They attended the scene where the male – believed to be in his 40s – was detained and arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

There are no reports of any injuries. The man was taken to Charing Cross Police Station for questioning.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6041/13APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.