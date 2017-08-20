Murder investigation launched after shooting in Birmingham

Police have launched a murder investigation after a shooting in Birmingham earlier this evening (13 April).

Officers were called to industrial premises in Western Road at around 5.30pm.



A 31-year-old man was sadly found dead and another man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.



OurPolce say their investigation is in the early stages and we’ve closed the scene for forensic examination.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via live chat on our website or call us on 101.

