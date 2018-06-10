Police in Essex are looking for 53-year-old Sarah Athanasiadis who’s missing from Braintree.

Sarah was last seen in the Skitts Hill area at around 6.45pm today (Tuesday 13 April).

She is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, with blonde hair and maybe wearing a long beige coat.

Officers believe she drove from her home address to a wooded area.She sent her family an image from where she is and we are releasing that image to see if anyone recognises the location due to the distinctive items captured in it.We’re worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.If you have any information about where she is please call us on 101 quoting incident 1323 of 13 April or 999 if you are with her or it is an emergency.