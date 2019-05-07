Armed Police and Air support called to Isle of Wight to assist in Sandown Manhunt

Armed Police from the Isle of Wight have been deployed to Fort Street in Sandown on the Isle of Wight following reports of a man with a weapon.

Island-based ARV officers are being supported by officers from the mainland on the ground and by a helicopter from NPAS Bournemouth in the air.

A large cordon has been put in place and resident have been advised to stay in their home whilst officers deal with what it’s being described as fluid and fast-moving incident.

It’s understood that the incident is centre around Sandham House an HMO on Fort Road that is managed and owned by Southern Housing.

A robbery was reported the previous evening with the same location.

Hampshire Police have been approached for further comment

More to follow