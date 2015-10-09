A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jacqueline Grant

The 54-year-old’s body was discovered in her flat in Cumlodden Drive, Maryhill, Glasgow, around 17,25 on Tuesday, 6 April, 2021.
The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout our enquiry. Officers continue to support Jacqueline’s family, who are still understandably devastated by her death.”