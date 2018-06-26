Police are appealing for help finding a stolen Dachshund

The force received a call just after 8.20pm on Sunday 11 April to a report of a dog which had been stolen in Woodville.

The victim was walking along Moira Road, near the New Inn pub, when she was approached by two men, who allegedly tripped her over, threatened her and stole her dog, a two-year-old Miniature Dachshund (sausage dog) named Minnie.

The men left the scene in a black Ford Mondeo (registration beginning YG60), along Moira Road in the direction of Albert Village.

Both men are described as being aged in their 30s, with one of the men being white, of a stocky build and with short fair hair.

Enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious, or with any information on the whereabouts of the dog, to contact us on the details below.

Also of interest to detectives are any drivers who were in the Asda filling station in Burton Road, Woodville between 20.10 and 20.15 where it is believed the car was shortly before the incident.

Inspector Chris Thornhill, who leads the policing in south Derbyshire, said: “Incidents such as this are, thankfully, very rare in Derbyshire. However, I am very aware of the impact that these crimes have on victims and how worried fellow dog owners will be hearing this news.