Police are appealing for information following a fail to stop  collison in Southport

The wicked act took place on Saturday 10 April at around 2.20pm emergency services were called to Manchester Road to reports of a collision between a purple Ocado van and a 12-year-old boy riding a scooter.

The boy sustained sight leg injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution and kept overnight.

The driver of the van failed to stop and enquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle and driver.

Witness accounts suggest that the driver was white, male, 40-50 years old with short dark/grey hair.