Sussex Police has arrested a man following a serious assault in Mid Sussex

At 4.50pm on Tuesday (13 April) officers were called to Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill following an alleged assault involving a car driver and a cyclist.

The driver of a black Mercedes overtook the cyclist before getting out of the vehicle and allegedly assaulting the cyclist with, what is believed to be, a metal pole. The cyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

Officers conducted a number of fast-time enquiries and have arrested a 28-year-old man from East Grinstead on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jon Robeson added: “This is a fast-moving investigation with officers able to make a swift arrest.

“The victim has suffered significant head injuries and is currently in hospital receiving medical treatment.

“Did you witnesses the incident? We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or has dash cam footage of the incident.

“You can report information to us either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1042 of 13/04.”