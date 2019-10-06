Two suspected drug dealers have been charged with drug supply offences which are alleged to have been committed in Chatham

Amit Adhikari, 33, of Herbert Road, Plumstead, and Samatar Sharmaike, 19, of Springfield Grove, Charlton, London, have both been charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

They were arrested on Friday 9 April 2021 after officers on a routine patrol believed they witnessed drug offences taking place near a property in Institute Road.

Both men appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 April and have been remanded in custody to next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 10 May.