Out of control Mastiff dog attacks beagle puppy leaving owner injured in Maidstone

Officers are appealing for information following a report a dog was dangerously out of control in Maidstone.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Tuesday 6 April 2021 in Tonbridge Road, near its junction with Bower Place.

A dog, described as being a brown-grey mastiff, was being walked on a lead by a man and a woman, when it is alleged to have attacked and bitten a beagle puppy that was also on a lead.

The owner of the beagle intervened and suffered an injury before the two people with the mastiff left the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Nathan Weller, said: ‘There were a number of people in the area at the time of this incident and we are appealing for witnesses or anybody who knows who owns the mastiff, to contact us.

‘We would also like to speak to two members of the public who came to the assistance of the victim and his dog.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to call 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/58458/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or complete the anonymous online form on their website.