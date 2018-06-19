Blaze rips through Gosport property

A family have been left homeless after the property was destroyed by fire following a furious blaze in Gosport this afternoon.

Firefighters from Gosport Fareham Portsmouth and Cosham were all called to The Redan at around 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the The fire is under investigation



A road closure remains in place whilst firefighters damp down hotspots of the remains of the property that has been totally destroyed by fire paramedics and a heart team from South Central ambulance but also scrambled to the incident.

No one is in to the one is understood to have been hurt.

I’m sure an investigation into the cause of the place has been launched by Hampshire Fire And Rescue service.