Armed police were called to south London following reports of gunshots

Specialist officers rushed to Listowel Close, Kennington, at 2.30pm on Tuesday where they believe a firearm was discharged.

There are no reported injuries and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information or moving footage should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4085/13APR.

If you have information that could help us investigate, but do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.