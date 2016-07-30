BREAKING ESSEX Hatfield Peverel

Police are concerned for the welfare of Chloe Jones, 15, who is missing from Hatfield Peverel

She was last seen shortly before 4.25pm today, Wednesday 14 April.
Chloe is wearing multi-coloured leggings, a blue Adidas top and grey trainers, and is carrying a pink and white bag.
Anyone who sees Chloe is asked to contact Essex Police on 101