All four teenager appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 13 April and pleaded not guilty to murder and GBH wounding with intent. They will next appear at the same court on 12 July 2021

A murder investigation was launched after Anas and another male, also aged 17 at the time, were found with stab injuries on West Green Road, N15, shortly after 21:00hrs on Tuesday, 19 January.

Anas was taken to hospital but pronounced dead at 04:25hrs. The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.