Molly and Lucy Antrobus from Plymouth are taking on a 45 mile cycle challenge throughout April, after their mother had a life-changing stroke just five months ago

Sally Antrobus, 45, an Accountancy Tutor, had a stroke in December which affected the movement in the left side of her body. Sally spent two weeks in Derriford Hospital, before being transferred to Mount Gould Hospital. On Wednesday 3 March, Sally was able to return home to continue her recovery.

Molly, 18, a student at Plymouth College, said: “My mum has always been so fit and healthy – this came as a complete shock to us all. She suffered a dissection of the carotid artery which was complicated with a clot. Mum underwent an extremely risky operation which saved her life.

“She is currently doing intense physio to try and get some movement back in the left-hand side of her body. She has shown amazing progression and has been a real inspiration to everyone. We’re all very excited to have her home after a very emotional few months.”

Lucy, 15, said: “Strokes have never been something we thought would happen in our family. We now realise strokes can happen to anyone at any age. We are cycling 45 miles across ten days to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association.

“We can’t quite believe it – we hoped to raise £10,000 and have raised over £12,000! We’re so grateful to all the generous people who donated, and especially to our family and friends who are joining us along the way.”

Charlotte Lee, Fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “We know how tough life has been recently. This is especially true for the 1.2 million stroke survivors living in the UK right now. Molly and Lucy have raised an amazing amount to help people affected by stroke, and we’re so grateful. Their incredible fundraising efforts will help us fund vital research and support for stroke survivors, as well as help to prevent people from having a stroke.

“A stroke can happen to anyone at any time and it turns lives upside down. However, with the support of people like Molly and Lucy, we can help more stroke survivors and their families as they look to rebuild their lives.”

It’s not too late to sponsor Molly and Lucy, just visit: https://gofund.me/18cc00a1