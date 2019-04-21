A teenager who stabbed another boy in the stomach after a confrontation in Forest Fields has been locked up

Jayvarn Salmon, 18, chased the victim into a shop before stabbing him once, causing serious injuries including damage to an internal organ.

He needed surgery in hospital before he was later discharged.

The attack followed a confrontation between two groups of youths in Beech Avenue at 5.49pm on Saturday 9 January 2021.

Salmon, of no fixed address, was sentenced to seven years in detention when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (Tuesday 13 April 2021) after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Sergeant Louise Bradford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As this shocking incident demonstrates, anyone carrying a knife can become a danger to the public.

“The injuries inflicted in this instance could so easily have been fatal.

“Nottinghamshire Police continues to work closely with partners and communities to educate people about the potential consequences of carrying knives.

“We all have a role to play in stopping young people carrying knives and getting weapons off our streets.

“We all need to make it clear that carrying a knife should never be seen as acceptable and that knife crime will not be tolerated.”

Knife crime has continued to fall in Nottinghamshire thanks to a huge team effort involving partners and the Violence Reduction Unit.

It is under the national average, which is a significant outcome, and the force now has two specialist knife crime teams that are relentlessly targeting criminals who carry weapons on the streets.

DS Bradford added: “Every knife crime is one too many and we will continue our efforts with our partners and communities to drive down knife crime even further in our communities.

“Just one offence can have devastating impacts on so many people which is why Nottinghamshire Police continues to work tirelessly all year round to tackle knife crime and reduce violence, catch offenders and prevent people from becoming involved in knife crime in the first place.”

* The victim of the stabbing in Forest Fields, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, was locked up in connection with the same incident when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 10 February 2021. He was sentenced to four months in detention after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a knife.

* A 16-year-old boy, who also cannot be identified, was also sentenced to eight months’ detention, on 17 February 2021, after pleading guilty to charges of affray and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.