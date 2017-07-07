A man has been sentenced to four years in prison after a fatal collision in Braintree

Steven Lee, 38, of Willingale Road, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court.



Lee had previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but a jury unanimously found him guilty of the additional count of causing death by dangerous driving yesterday.



The court heard that Lee had left a car wash on South Street at around 3.30pm on Sunday 8 April 2018.



He was driving in the direction of Freeport shopping village when he claimed to lose control of his Audi R8 and mounted the kerb.



He collided with 29-year-old Ryan Lynch, who had been walking on the pavement.



Ryan was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition for a week.

He sadly died on Sunday 15 April 2018.



Following his death, Ryan’s parents, Tony and Karen Lynch, paid tribute to a “dearly loved son, brother, uncle, partner” and added that their son was a “truly great friend to everyone who knew him.”



Lee has also been banned from driving for five years.



Detective Constable Alan Lamb, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for Ryan’s loved ones, and I’d like to praise them for their dignity throughout the investigation and this trial.



“Ryan was clearly beloved and I know he’s still missed terribly by everyone who knew him.



“This is a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel of a car – your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you. You can change someone’s life in an instant.”