A Romanian crime gang who stole more than £160,000 worth of items from supermarkets across the UK have been jailed

Between April and September in 2019 the group went on to commit at least 81 separate offences at stores as far afield as Newcastle upon Tyne, Cardiff, Bridgend, Fleetwood and Alloa in Scotland.

On each occasion the gang worked together as a team to distract the store’s security staff by intentionally activating the security alarms.

This enabled other members of the gang to escape the store with the stolen items without being spotted.

They specifically targeted high value items such as printer cartridges, razor blades, nappies and cosmetics, which they would then sell on.

Their downfall began after they targeted the Asda Barons Quay store in Northwich in June 2019 and stole approximately £1,000 worth of items.

Following the theft, Asda’s Asset Protection team contacted Cheshire Constabulary to report the incident, which they believed was part of a wider nationwide series.

Over the next two months detectives from the Northwich Beat Initiative Team worked closely with Asda’s Asset Protection team and the National Business Crime Centre.

Using CCTV footage, ANPR camera’s and credit card data they were able to identify the gang members and link them to at least 80 other incidents across the country.

After the detectives had gathered extensive evidence, Meiosu, Costea and Mocanu were all arrested on Thursday 10 September following a raid conducted by officers from Northwich Local Policing Unit at an address in Darwin Street, Oldham.

During the warrant officers recovered a number of stolen items including perfume, alcohol, more than 50 razors and thousands of children’s nappies.

They also seized three cars which the gang had been using to commit their crimes

Ilea, Florin and Mahai were also arrested over the following months and all six men were subsequently charged with conspiracy to steal.