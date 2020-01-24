Three suspected human traffickers have been arrested in a series of dawn raids as part of an investigation into the exploitation of sex workers

http://cmscommander.com/wp-content/uploads/jasonkay270575/2021/Screenshot-2021-04-14-at-22.13.43.png

Police have revealed four women have also been rescued after four warrants were executed in the west end of Newcastle this morning.

The raids were the culmination of weeks of intelligence gathering as part of an investigation into modern day slavery and trafficking offences.

Enquiries led police to believe that organised crime groups had arranged for women to travel to the UK from Eastern Europe.

The investigation found the vulnerable women, most of whom were from Romania, were being housed in cramped accommodation and then coerced or forced into sex work.

Organised criminals would take possession of their passports, documentation and control their financial income.

But now four women have been moved to the safety of a reception centre where they will receive health checks and be offered tailored support by police and key partners in the city.