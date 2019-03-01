Three people have been jailed following an aggravated burglary at an address in Ferndown

Jack Dodds, 21 and of Bure Lane in Christchurch, Joshua Jackson, 18 and of no fixed abode, and a 16-year-old boy from Bournemouth who cannot be named for legal reasons, were all sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

Jack Dodds was found guilty following a trial at the same court in November 2020 of offences of aggravated burglary, criminal damage and two counts of unlawful wounding, contrary to section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Joshua Jackson admitted offences of aggravated burglary and common assault and the 16-year-old boy admitted offences of aggravated burglary and two counts of unlawful wounding, contrary to section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 at an earlier hearing. Jackson was handed a seven-and-a-half-year prison term and the 16-year-old boy was jailed for six and a half years.

All three defendants were made the subject of an extended licence period of three years.

Shortly before 9.55pm on Thursday 28 May 2020 the female occupant of a property on Ford Lane opened her front door after she heard the doorbell ring.

The three defendants, who were masked and dressed in black clothing, barged through the door. It was reported that one of them was carrying an eight-inch kitchen knife.

During the incident, a male occupant of the property was assaulted and left unconscious. He sustained injuries to his head and eye and was taken to hospital for treatment. The woman was punched in the face and sustained an injury to her arm that did not require hospital treatment.

A quantity of cash was stolen, as well as a purse and wallet, before the masked offenders drove away in a white BMW.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, assisted by the NPAS helicopter, and the vehicle was located in a car park at the end of Common Lane in Blandford.

Dodds was located in the driver’s seat, with two other male passengers in the car. After verbal instructions by officers to get out of the vehicle, Dodds put the car in reverse and revved the engine. As the BMW left the car park, it caused damage to a police vehicle.

At around 10.55pm on the same evening the NPAS helicopter spotted the vehicle heading toward the Horton Inn pub. An enforced stop was carried out at around 11.10pm on the A31 near to the Boundary Lane roundabout and all three defendants were arrested.

A search of the vehicle located a quantity of cash that was consistent to what was stolen during the burglary.

Detective Constable Eleanor Jones, of Bournemouth CID, said: “This was an extremely frightening incident for the victims while their young children were present in the address.

“It is very lucky that the victims did not sustain more serious injuries, however they are still recovering from the incident.

“I am grateful for the actions of officers on the night that managed to locate the BMW and arrest the people involved.