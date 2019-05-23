A former suburban Minneapolis police officer has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police

A prosecutor said on Wednesday that he will charge a former suburban Minneapolis police officer with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police.

The charge against former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter will be filed on Wednesday, three days after Wright was killed during a traffic stop.

The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said that Potter, a 26-year veteran and training officer, intended to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.

Intent isn’t a necessary component of second-degree manslaughter in Minnesota. The charge — which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison — can be applied in circumstances where a person is suspected of causing a death by “culpable negligence” that creates an unreasonable risk or consciously takes chances to cause the death of a person.

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota saw a third night of protests on Tuesday night.

The protests follow the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

The white police officer who shot him and the city’s police chief resigned Tuesday. (April 14)

Asked how he arrived at the charging decision, Orput said: “I think it’ll be evident when you read the complaint,” which was not yet available.

Potter, 48, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul. Her attorney did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.