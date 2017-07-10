Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a 6 year old pedestrian and a HGV in Leatherhead earlier today.

The collision happened at the junction between A245 Kingston Road and Randalls Road at around 5pm this afternoon, close to the BP Petrol station. The victim, who was with his family at the time, has been taken to hospital by air ambulance suffering from serious leg injuries. His injuries are believed to be life-changing, but not life-threatening.

The driver of the HGV stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their investigation. He has not been arrested.

The A245 Kingston Road has been closed to traffic while specialist investigators work to understand the cause of the collision. Police are keen to speak with everyone who saw or heard the collision – in particular, anyone who was filling up at the BP petrol station; or has dash-cam or helmet-cam footage from the immediate area between 4.50pm and 5.10pm; which may show the victim or HGV involved.

Officers investigating the incident have ask that the public don’t speculate on the cause of the collision and allow our specialist Serious Collision Investigation Unit officers to carry out their work. There are currently local delays as people try to avoid the scene. The roads remain closed but are likely to open later this evening.

Anyone with information or footage that they believe may assist the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police using the online chat on the Surrey Police website (surrey.police.uk) or by calling 101, quoting ref PR/45210038320.