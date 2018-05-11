Police are working with the community and investigating a number of incidents in which rubbish has been set alight in Jaywick, endangering people’s lives

A sofa was set alight in Bentley Avenue at about 10.20pm on 11 April, which spread to a fence and trellis at a nearby home.

The fire then spread to the house, setting light to insulation inside the wall while the resident, a 46-year-old woman was inside.

Shortly afterwards, a large bin and bags of rubbish were set alight in Alvis Avenue and rubbish was also set alight in Essex Avenue.

The suspects were described as three teenage boys and enquiries into these incidents remain ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Dan Jeffries, of Clacton CID, said: “Setting fires in this way is extremely dangerous, because they can spread quickly and put people’s lives in danger.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no-one was hurt during these incidents and I know there were a number of residents who tried to tackle some fires before firefighters arrived.

“I’d like to thank members of the public for their help so far in helping us with our investigation, and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I urge anyone with information to please contact us.

“My colleagues in the community policing team are carrying out patrols and are working closely with Neighbourhood Watch members, Tendring District Council and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service to try and prevent further incidents.

“It’s important that we work together as a community and I would also encourage parents and guardians to speak to their children about the dangers of setting fires. It’s not harmless fun and puts people at risk.”

Local fire station manager Stuart Hare said: “Please don’t start fires deliberately, they can spread quickly and put lives at risk.

“Deliberate fires not only create danger themselves but also tie up crews who could be needed to save a life at another emergency.

“To reduce the risk of deliberate fires, don’t stack flammable waste near your property, make sure fuel is securely stored in fire-proof containers and report the build-up of large amounts of rubbish to your local council.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting reference 42/65754/21 at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call us on 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

The fire service also has advice on how to reduce the opportunity of accidental and deliberate fires, which can be found at http://www.essex-fire.gov.uk/Arson_Prevention/How_to_reduce_the_opportunity_of_accidental__deliberate_fires_occurring/