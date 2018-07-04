Man charged with ABH and Criminal damage after armed search

A 50 year old man from Sandown has been charged following an armed search aftyer inflicting actual bodily harm and criminal damage

Armed Police officers were dispatched to the Fort Street area of Sandown at around 21:30 on Tuesday with a manhunt soon launched. After a 3 hour manhunt involving armed Police The suspect was eventually arrested on Golf Links Road.

James Anthony Glover of Fort Street, has now been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm ABHand criminal damage. The criminal damage is in connection with damage caused to property at Shanklin & Sandown Golf Club.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates later this month.

Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding these incidents remain ongoing.