Man and woman arrested after Sandown robbery

As many as four police cars and two police vans were spotted in the area at around 8pm.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight Police said: The incident took place shortly before 7pm last night at an address on Fort Street.

A 36-year-old woman from Sandown and a 37-year-old man from Ryde have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.