Police investigation into serious assault that has left man hospitalised threatening to partially lose sight

Hampshire Constabulary investigation into serious assault in Apse Heath ongoing

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating an incident which took place at Village Way Caravan Park off Newport Road on Monday evening.

According to Police, officers were dispatched to an incident at the park situated between Lake and Apse Heath at 6.30pm on arrival they discovered a man in his 40s with serious facial injuries.

Information suggests that the victim has spent the past 48 hours in hospital. He is now being questioned by detectives who are piecing together the events of 12th April.

According to sources, the man has sustained injuries to his face which potentially threaten the sight in his right eye. He will undergo surgery tomorrow.

Police say that enquiries are ongoing at this time but no arrests have been made.

Forensic investigators have been carrying out investigations of the bloody crime scene over the past 48hrs, although Police have now left the scene.