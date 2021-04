Police are concerned for missing male Maurice Button, a 69 years old male missing from Newton Abbot, who was last seen getting off a bus in Sidmouth High Street at approximately 1445hrs on Wednesday the 14th of April 2021.

Maurice was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and a maroon bobble hat, carrying a white SPAR plastic bag.

Anyone who has seen Maurice or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 999 quoting log 469 14.4.21.