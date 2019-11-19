Three high-value bicycles were stolen during a burglary in Ashford and officers have released images of two people who may have information

On Monday 29 March 2021, at around 4.20am, a burglary was reported to have taken place at a property in Faversham Road. Three bikes, a Giant Defy 2 in black, with white and green details, along with a lady’s dark blue hybrid bike with no markings, and a black Ribble road bicycle were taken during the burglary.

Officers carried out a number of enquiries, which have led to the release of two CCTV images. They would like to speak to the men pictured who may have important information regarding the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/54132/21