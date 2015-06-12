A man who was arrested after being found in possession of an axe on The Mall has been charged

Vladyslav Dryhval, 46, of Lea Bridge Road, Leyton was charged in the early hours of Thursday, 15 April with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and a further count of possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

At 6.30pm on Tuesday, 13 April, private security guards working on The Mall, SW1A, were alerted by a member of the public to a man carrying an axe. They challenged and detained the man who was then arrested by armed police officers on patrol nearby. He was taken into custody where he remained until he was charged as above.