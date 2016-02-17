Robbery charges have been authorised against a man who is alleged to have robbed a Chatham shop at knifepoint

A newsagent in Magpie Hall Road is reported to have been targeted at around 3.15pm on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

During the incident, an employee is said to have been threatened with a knife before a quantity of cash was stolen.

Jason Malloy was arrested on suspicion of the offence the next morning, following enquiries carried out by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

The 28-year-old, of Ansell Avenue, Chatham, has since been charged with robbery and threatening a person with a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody to attend Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 April.