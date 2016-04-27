A father-of-three was stabbed to death in front of his son after a row between neighbours about noisy motorbikes

The man, named locally as Dean Allsop, had been trying out their vehicles when a neighbour in a bungalow objected to the noise and went out to complain.

A mass stabbing erupted which left Mr Allsop dead and three other people taken to hospital with knife wounds.

Norfolk Police said emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday ‘following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

It was confirmed that armed police were among officers who responded.

Paramedics battled to save Mr Allsop, but he was declared dead at the scene close to the family home where he lived with his partner and children. Two Motorbikes one laying on a footpath a second in front of a car.

His friend, who lives nearby, said: ‘Dean and his son who was aged 17 or 18 both had road legal motorbikes and were going out for a ride.

‘This neighbour went outside because he didn’t like the noise of the bikes. There was an argument and it just turned nasty.

Two people have been arrested and remain in police custody