Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting near Bedford last weekend

Vitalis Boroviks, 25, and Kody Cox, 21, both from Rushden, have been charged with having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They have also both been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

This was in connection to an incident in Greenkeepers Road, Great Denham early on Sunday (11 April) in which no one was injured.

Boroviks and Cox both appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) where they were remanded into custody, ahead of a future court appearance.