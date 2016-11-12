Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a teenager suffered serious injuries in Sale last night

Officers were called to the Sale Metrolink stop on Kingston Drive at around 9pm on Wednesday 14 April to a report of a stabbing.

Upon the emergency services arrival, a 16-year-old boy was found to have suffered cuts to his face, neck, and body following an altercation with three young men who ran from the scene.

The victim is believed to have been stood with two other friends at the tram stop at the time of the incident and it is believed that the attackers weren’t previously known to the boy.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition with life-changing injuries.

An investigation is underway and officers have arrested a 19-year-old man, who has been taken to custody to be questioned by detectives on suspicion of section 18 assault.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone else with information to contact police.

Detective Inspector Nicola Walton, of GMP’s Altrincham CID, said: “From our initial findings so far, we believe this incident was a random attack and we’ve been working at great pace since the report came in to establish how the boy’s injuries came to be.

“The victim has suffered some really nasty wounds which could prove to be life-changing, and our thoughts are with him as he makes his first steps towards recovery.

“Our focus lies primarily on catching the person who did this and we have arrested a man which we believe could be a significant development in this case already.

“I’d like to reassure the public that there isn’t believed to be a further risk to the community at this time but it is so important that anyone with any information makes contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7573 quoting log 2845 of 14/04/2021. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.