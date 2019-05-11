Police are investigating reports of a rape in Craven Arms, Shrewsbury.

Polce were called at 1.43am this morning (Thursday 15 April) with reports that a 17-year-old girl had been attacked while walking through an alley near Craven Arms Railway Station. We believe the offence happened around 12midnight after the victim got off of a train from Ludlow.

Officers are carrying out enquiries within the area and a scene guard is in place while the investigation is ongoing.

Shrewsbury Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “We understand incidents such as this are extremely concerning to the community and we would like to reassure the public that we are following every line of enquiry and that there will be an increased number of patrols in the area while the investigation continues. Please be assured there are a significant number of officers dedicated to this investigation and the scene guard will be in place overnight while they carry out searches and make their enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 024i of 15 April or alternatively report it online through the Tell Us About section of the website. If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.