Littlehampton stabbing Police appeal for witnesses

Police in West Sussex have launched an investigation into an assault in East Preston.

Officers received numerous calls regarding an assault in Sea Road, near Littlehampton, which happened at approximately 4pm on Thursday 15 April.

A male in his 20s has received life threatening stab wound to the abdomen in the assault has been airlifted to hospital.

​

Police, assisted by a Sussex NPAS, are searching for two suspects that run from the incident in the East Preston area.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: We are conducting a number of fast time enquiries to identify the suspects in this matter.

The victim is in a critical condition and we are determined to locate those responsible.

Did you witness the assault? We urge anyone with information to get in contact with us without delay.

We have stepped up patrols in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious is urged to call police on 999 quoting serial 974 of 15/04