Witnesses appeal after vehicle hits pedestrian Southampton

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a 36-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on South East Road on Friday 9 April.

The man was attempting to get into the passenger side of a green Toyota Yaris parked on the side of South East Road, near Kathleen Road, after a member of his family had come to pick him up between 3pm and 3.15pm.

He was then struck by a car described as on old looking, small, black hatchback type vehicle going in the opposite direction towards Itchen, which did not stop.

The man suffered minor injuries to his hand, wrist and head.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Can you help?

Please call 101 and quote 44210134647.