FIRE CREWS BATTLE TO CONTAIN ARBORFIELD BLAZE AS FIRE SPREADS TO MULTIPLE FLATS

Firefighters tonight remain at the scene of a fire at block of flats in a Berkshire village and will continue to investigate throughout the night (Thursday, April 15).

Emergency services were called to Millard Place, Arborfield shortly before 2.30pm today with nearby local residents in the area asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire service first confirmed they were at the scene in the Wokingham village at around 3.15pm today.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service commented today at 2.19pm on Thursday 15 April, we received reports of a fire in a residential building at Millard Place, Reading.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Wokingham Whitley, Bracknell, Crowthorne, Caversham Road, Mortimer, and Dee Road, alongside the Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Unit, supported by crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, were sent to the scene.

This incident is now being scaled back and crews will remain on scene overnight to further investigate the cause.

A South Central Ambulance Service commented saying all persons accounted for safe and well no injuries sustained.

Thames Valley Police Commented saying Thames Valley Police are on the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Millard Place, Aborfield.

Road closures have been put in place while Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service deal with the fire. Please avoid the area and if you live near by please close your windows and doors.