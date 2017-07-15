Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following an assault in Bournemouth

At around 1pm on Monday 5 April 2021 a man and woman were walking near to Garsdale Bridge when they were approached by a bulldog-type dog and a small black and tan-coloured Terrier-style dog. The man – aged in his 70s – moved one of the dogs away with his foot.

It is reported that a man sitting on a bench nearby shouted abuse at the man, who was trying to explain that he was moving the dog out of the way so that he did not trip over.

The man who was sitting on the bench was with a woman and a young boy. The woman is described as white and aged in her mid 30s with shoulder-length blond hair. She was wearing a pink zip-up hooded top and skin tight grey trousers.

The man and woman continued on their walk, but were re-approached by the man on Home Road when he got out of the passenger side of a black vehicle that was similar to a Nissan Juke.

It is reported that the man from the vehicle punched and kicked the man aged in his 70s. The woman who was on the walk was also pushed backwards during the incident.

The male victim attended hospital for treatment and sustained bruising as a result of the assault.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 40 and 45 years old, bald and approximately five feet nine inches tall with a round face. He was wearing a black zipped fleece top with red shorts and trainers.

Police Constable Elliot Penn, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the suspect and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area on the day and witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“I am also really keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man or woman from the descriptions given.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210053389. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.