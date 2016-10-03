Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a reported robbery in Folkestone

Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday 13 April 2021, a teenage boy was walking along Christ Church Road when he was followed by a group of at least three men.

He was then knocked to the ground and kicked before his wallet and trainers were taken from him.

The men are all described as being white, in their twenties, wearing black face masks. One of them was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The victim attended a local hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Officers from Folkestone’s Criminal Investigation Department are investigating and have urged anyone who saw the incident or anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact them on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/61380/21.