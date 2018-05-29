Two men who seriously injured a victim in a pub assault in Ashford have been jailed.

John Reading and Levi Smith attacked the man following an argument at the bar in Church Road, Willesborough on 15 August 2019.

During the assault, the man was knocked to the floor and a fire extinguisher was dropped on his back.

Reading, 37, and Smith, 30, were later arrested and Reading admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent on 13 August 2020. Smith admitted affray on 20 October 2020.

At Canterbury Crown Court on 14 April 2021, Reading, of Charing Heath Road, Charing, was given an eleven-year sentence and ordered to serve an extra three years on licence after his release.

Smith, of Orchard Field, Bethersden, was jailed for two years and three months.

On the evening of the attack, the victim had entered the pub to take part in a pool tournament, but was approached by Reading and Smith, who were not known to him and who began an argument with him.

They followed him as he attempted to walk away and Smith punched the man in the face before Reading repeatedly hit him, knocking him to the floor.

The victim was then punched and kicked to the face and put in a chokehold before Reading dropped a fire extinguisher on his back. The two attackers then left the pub and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Following an appeal for information, Smith was arrested on 9 September 2019 and Reading was arrested on 2 October the same year.

Detective Sergeant Bethany Gumley, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘This was an extremely violent attack which continued long after the victim had been knocked to the ground.

‘He suffered terrible injuries and the level of violence used could very easily have made this an even more serious case than it was.

‘I hope the sentences imposed on these two men give the victim a sense that justice has been done as he continues to rebuild his life after this assault.’