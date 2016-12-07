Four knives have been recovered after they were found in Chatham

Officers were on routine patrol in the town centre when at around 9.30am on 16 April 2021 they were made aware of a blue and black rucksack containing knives which had been hidden behind a bin in Military Road.

The four knives were seized by officers from Medway’s Community Safety Unit and enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible for discarding the knives.

If anyone saw a person carrying the items prior to them being left behind the bin officers would like to talk to them.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 16-0422.