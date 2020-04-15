Counterfeit bank notes have been found inside a house in Chatham following a stop check in the town

Officers stopped a vehicle in Dock Road at around 5.20pm on 15 April 2021 after the car came to the attention of police.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the driver was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was additionally arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

A further search of an address led to officers seizing suspected crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a number of phones. A large number of counterfeit banknotes were also located.

A second man, who was found inside the house, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The detainees, a 26-year-old man from Chatham and a 22-year-old man from Peckham, remain in custody while the investigation continues.