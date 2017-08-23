Dash cam and privately held CCTV footage is sought following a report of a motorist threatening a pedestrian in Sheerness

At around 9pm on Friday 9 April 2021, a black Renault Clio is reported to have pulled up next to a man who was walking in Bridgewater Road, near the junction with Bonetta Court.

The driver is then said to have threatened the victim with a weapon during a short exchange.

The vehicle is reported to have a red trim and a defective headlight on the passenger side. Its driver is described as being white and in his 20s with short, blonde hair and a slim build.

Officers have spoken with several witnesses and reviewed available CCTV.

They are now appealing for any dash camera footage, or privately held CCTV, which shows the suspect vehicle travelling in the area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on 9 April.

Anyone with information can phone Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/58611/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org