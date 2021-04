Portsmouth major road closed by Police and other Emergency services at 6pm yesterday Thursday 15th April

Police have sadly confirmed that the road was closed due to an incident where a member of the public had discovered a body of a 17-year-old boy in Burrfields Road , Portsmouth.

His next of kin has since been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.