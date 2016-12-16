Six men have been convicted of firearms offences after police found a revolver a car in south London

Woolwich Crown Court heard that a surveillance investigation led armed officers to discover the weapon inside a blue Toyota Prius on Wood Vale, SE23 on 4 July 2019.

Reece White, 22 of Kirkstall Road, Lambeth SW2 pleaded guilty on 5 October 2020 to possession of a firearm.

Nathaniel Corbett, 26 of Sandon House, Lambeth, SW2 was found guilty of possession of a firearm on Friday, 16 April.

Michael Adebambo, 27 of Clarence Crescent, Lambeth, SW2 was found guilty of possession of a firearm on Friday, 16 April.

Siraatillah Ford, 22 of Stockwell Road, SW9 was found guilty of possession of a firearm on Friday, 16 April.

A further two men have also been found guilty of transferring a firearm.

Jordan Adams, 29 of Lewisham High Street, SE13 was found guilty of transferring a firearm contrary to Section 5(2A) (b) of the Firearms Act 1968 on Friday, 16 April.

Nail Johnson, 28 of Star Lane, Orpington was found guilty of transferring a firearm contrary to Section 5(2A) (b) of the Firearms Act 1968 on Friday, 16 April.

This follows an operation executed by officers on 4 July 2019 in the Lewisham area. At approximately 6.20pm, an armed stop was conducted on the Prius in Wood Vale, SE23.

The male passenger, White, was detained, and in his bag officers recovered a revolver. He was arrested for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A further surveillance operation was conducted in order to locate a Ford Focus.

This vehicle contained three men, including Adebambo and Corbett, who had been observed being involved in the collection of the revolver from another group of men.

At 6.50pm the vehicle was stopped and three men were detained on New Park Road, near Freeman House, SW2.

They were arrested for conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

All of the men were subsequently charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remanded in custody.

A dedicated investigation by specialist crime officers into the circumstances surrounding the handover of the weapon identified that Johnson and Adams were the men responsible for transferring the firearm.

Adams was arrested on 2 July 2019 on suspicion of transferring a firearm contrary to Section 5(2A) (b) of the Firearms Act 1968.

Johnson was arrested on 14 October 2019 on suspicion of transferring a firearm contrary to Section 5(2A) (b) of the Firearms Act 1968.

Ford was arrested on 16 July 2019 on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The gun has since been test-fired by an expert and it has been found to be a firearm in working order and capable of firing live ammunition.

They will appear on Wednesday, 5 May at Woolwich Crown Court for sentencing.

A 24-year-old man, arrested on 4 July 2019, was found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on Friday, 16 April at Woolwich Crown Court.

Detective Constable Martin Reader, of Specialist Crime South, said: “These men were in possession of an incredibly dangerous weapon and would have certainly used this to endanger the lives of people in their communities.

“The Met remains committed to tackle violent crime, including gun crime which has such a devastating impact on the streets on London. We continue to relentlessly pursue those offenders intent on possessing dangerous weapons.