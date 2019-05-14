A man who attacked a police officer with a four-foot long sword has been jailed

Anthony Browne, 63 of Lodge Avenue, Dagenham was sentenced to seven years and four months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 16 April.

This comes after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday, 16 February to section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Police were called at 19:40hrs on 30 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance and a man behaving aggressively at a residential address on Lodge Avenue in Dagenham.

Officers attended and were confronted by Browne who, unbeknown to the officers, had a large sword hidden behind his back. Browne lunged towards an officer while brandishing the sword.

As officers attempted to detain him, one officer was injured. The sword connected with the officer’s hand, breaking it and partially severing a finger.

The officer was taken to an east London hospital for treatment; his injuries were not life-threatening, but required surgery and ongoing treatment.

Browne was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault.

He was taken to an east London police station where he was subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest and was remanded in custody pending his court appearance.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, in charge of policing in East Area, said: “Anyone watching the body worn video footage will agree that it is completely unacceptable that officers are met with extreme violence like this. The officer’s colleagues were certainly quickly on scene when the alarm was raised. The fact his injuries were not life threatening was fortunate, particularly for Browne, who could have found himself facing even more serious charges.

“I’m quite sure that this will have a lasting impact on the officer concerned who showed great courage in the face of danger.

“The dramatic escalation of violence and aggression shown by Browne highlights both the bravery and risks police officers often face, particularly in someone’s own home.

“It also demonstrates that anyone who assaults an officer whilst carrying out their duty, no matter what the circumstances, will find themselves before the courts, so be warned.”