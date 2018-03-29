A man has been jailed following an attack which left a baby severely disabled

The child was rushed to hospital following the attack, which happened while it was in the care of Connor James Hume.

While at hospital, doctors identified a bleed on the baby’s brain and carried out emergency surgery to relieve the pressure.

The baby spent several weeks in intensive care before being discharged. As a result of the severe injuries sustained during the incident, the child is now blind, has cerebral palsy, is unable to walk or talk and requires 24-hour care.

Hume, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was charged with causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.

The now 22-year-old, of Ashdale Road, Consett, denied the offence but was found guilty following a trial and sentenced to eight years and ten months in prison.

Detective Chief Superintendent Adrian Green, from Durham Constabulary, led the investigation. He said: “I am pleased that, after the persistence of a very professional and dedicated investigation team, someone has finally been brought to justice for the horrific injuries and suffering caused to this baby.”