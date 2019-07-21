Two men charged in connection with Eastbourne stabbing

Police attended The Beacon, Terminus Road, just after 8.30pm on Saturday (April 10) after a 17-year-old boy suffered significant stab wounds to the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

Inno Makolo, 20, unemployed, of Chatsworth Road, Hackney, and Ashley Roberts-Araujo, 19, a scaffolder, of Sutton Way, Kensington and Chelsea, were both arrested and have been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

They appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (April 16) and have been remanded in custody to next appear in court on May 14.

Police would like to thank all the members of the public who helped the victim at the scene, and all those who have since come forward to support the investigation.

Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses to get in touch either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Parkham. Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.