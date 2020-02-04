Public appeal to find missing mother and son from Bournemouth

Officers are appealing for help from the public to locate a woman who has gone missing from Bournemouth with her young son.

Dorset Police received a report at around 6.45pm on Wednesday 14 April 2021 raising concern for the welfare of Malgorzata Jarecka, aged 32, after she was not at her home address as expected.

Following enquiries, Malgorzata is believed to have been near to Bournemouth train station with her one-year-old son at around 9.30am on Tuesday 13 April 2021. They may have travelled to the Aberdeen area in Scotland.

Malgorzata is described as white, between five foot and five feet two inches tall and of slim build with long black hair that is slightly wavy and a scar on her forehead. She sometimes wears glasses.

Detective Chief Inspector Jez Noyce, of Dorset Police, said: “Malgorzata has missed a number of planned appointments, which is out of character for her so we are really keen to find her and her son to make sure that they are safe and well.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and locate them, but these have so far proved unsuccessful.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Malgorzata, or a woman matching the description given, with a young child to please contact Dorset Police.

“Finally, if you see this appeal Malgorzata – please make contact with us as we just want to ensure that you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Malgorzata’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 14:692.