Have you seen this missing teenager from Addlestone

Surrey police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing 15 year-old Jake Robertson from Addlestone. Jake hasn’t been seen since Tuesday (13 April) and we’re growing increasingly concerned.

He is described as around 5ft 8”, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has links across Surrey including Addlestone, Camberley, Woking and Chertsey.

If you have seen Jake or have any information of his whereabouts, please get in contact with us straightaway quoting reference PR/45210037879 through 101 or the Live Chat at www.surrey.police.uk